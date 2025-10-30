NKY Workforce Investment Board names 16th annual workforce innovation award winners

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has been awarded the annual Talia Frye Workforce Investment Champion award as part of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (WIB) Annual Awards and NKY Works Annual Meeting, held this week at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Education and Training Center.

Four other awards were also presented.

The Talia Frye Workforce Investment Champion was named in honor of the late Talia Frye, a 20-year veteran of the Brighton Center, where she led many workforce initiatives aimed at continually improving the workforce ecosystem in Northern Kentucky. St. Elizabeth Healthcare was chosen by a committee of local business leaders and workforce development professionals. Also nominated were Arlinghaus Plumbing, HVAC, and Electric, and Bray Construction Services.

TradesNKY was selected as the Workforce Team of the Year, an award recognizing a team that works tirelessly to understand the regional workforce ecosystem, recognize potential impactful collaborations and champion workforce initiatives that will “move the needle.” The other nominees for the award were the City of Covington Economic Development Department and the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

The Workforce Innovator of the Year award was presented to Heather McClanahan of Fives Machining Systems, in recognition of multiple initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining new employees. Also nominated were Korey Griffin of Federal Express, and Jaymee Scharf of Impact Community Engagements. The award is earmarked for an individual at a local employer who challenges the “status quo” related to workforce development.

NKADD Employment Connections Supervisor Melissa Patchell won the Workforce Professional of the Year award for her work supporting individuals addressing workforce barriers. The award recognizes a nonprofit workforce partner who builds connections with clients to achieve significant and impactful outcomes. Also nominated was the Brighton Center’s Lauren Allhands.

The fifth award for the Workforce Volunteer of the Year was presented to Brian Robinson, Superintendent of the Fort Thomas Independent School District. Brian chairs the NKY Works Career Readiness focus area. Other nominees for the award were Kellie Burke of Humana, Sheena Parton of Huff Relocation Services, and John Stanton of the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

