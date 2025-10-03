Horizon Foundation 410 Giving Circle selects mental health as focus for next round of grants

Horizon Community Foundation’s 410 Giving Circle has announced that its members have selected Mental Health Services and Awareness as the focus for its next round of grants.

Nonprofit organizations addressing this critical issue in Northern Kentucky are encouraged to apply for funding consideration.

Applications are now open and must be submitted by midnight on Saturday, October 26.

To be eligible, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Boone, Kenton, and/or Campbell counties. Programs, initiatives, or services that support mental health awareness, prevention, treatment, or access to care will be considered. Nonprofits can learn more and submit applications here.

“The 410 Giving Circle is about pooling our resources to make a bigger impact together,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Foundations President & CEO. “This year, our members were passionate about focusing on mental health, recognizing how important awareness and access are for individuals and families across Northern Kentucky.”

The 410 Giving Circle is made up of local donors who come together to learn about pressing issues, pool their contributions, and direct grants to nonprofit organizations making a difference.

By choosing mental health services and awareness as this year’s funding priority, members hope to support solutions that build resilience, expand access, and create a stronger, healthier community. While the cohort has launched, membership remains open during the application process, through the end of October.

More information and the commitment form can be found here.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky