Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announces addition of Erlanger Business Council

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the addition of the Erlanger Business Council to the NKY Chamber Business Councils.

Officially launching on Jan. 1, the Erlanger Business Council, which previously existed but paused regular meetings in recent years, will be reestablished in partnership with the NKY Chamber. The move will help business owners in Erlanger connect more effectively with each other, local officials and the broader Northern Kentucky region while strengthening communication and collaboration with the NKY Chamber. Erlanger is the fourth city to join the NKY Chamber Business Councils, joining Florence, Fort Thomas, and Newport.

The goals of the Business Councils are to foster collaboration, promote economic growth, and provide support for local business development, while also serving as a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and advocacy on issues directly impacting their communities.

Chris Cheney, Senior Director of Warehouse Operations at Coca-Cola Consolidated, will serve as Chair of the Erlanger Business Council, bringing leadership and a strong commitment to advancing the interests of Erlanger businesses.

“The Erlanger Business Council is a tremendous opportunity to bring the Erlanger business community together in new ways,” said Cheney. “By working collaboratively with the NKY Chamber, we can strengthen local partnerships, attract new businesses, and help existing ones succeed.”

“Erlanger is home to a diverse and growing business community, and this Council gives our city a stronger voice across the region,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “I am excited to see the ways in which the Erlanger Business Council will support our entrepreneurs, foster collaboration, and create meaningful opportunities for growth.”

Membership in Business Councils is open to businesses, industry associations, government officials, educational institutions, and community organizations within their respective city limits. For NKY Chamber member businesses located in participating cities, council membership is automatically included. Businesses do not need to be NKY Chamber members to participate.

The Erlanger Business Council will meet monthly to discuss key issues, initiatives, and progress, with meeting locations rotating throughout the community. A meeting schedule can be found at NKYChamber.com/business-councils.

“Partnering with cities for the Business Councils unites our region and provides critical support for businesses to thrive,” said Beth Farrer, NKY Chamber Member Relations Specialist. “We are excited to welcome Erlanger and continue building on the success these councils bring to the Northern Kentucky region.”

For more information about NKY Chamber Business Councils, or to learn how to get involved, visit NKYChamber.com or contact Beth Farrer, member relations specialist, at 859-578-6399 or bfarrer@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce