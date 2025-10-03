Tricks, Treats and Tales await at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Halloween Hoopla Oct. 26

Behringer-Crawford Museum is inviting the community to the fourth annual Halloween Hoopla, where families can dress in their Halloween best and enjoy a playful day of treats, crafts, and a little bit of silliness before the big night.

From 1–2 p.m., little ghosts and goblins can visit trick-or-treat stations and enjoy Halloween crafts, storytelling and festive hand painting in NaturePlay@BCM. Afterward, the costumed kids will parade to the outdoor stage for a special performance.

At 2 p.m., settle in for a puppet show with Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets, featuring Sleepy Hollow: Ichabod Returns.

Finding inspiration in every turn, Ichabod Crane returns to Sleepy Hollow to retell the hilarious twists and turns that led to his mysterious disappearance — from silly run-ins with headless creatures to his comical rivalry with Brom Bones. This lively performance brings Washington Irving’s classic tale to life with puppets of all sizes and plenty of audience participation.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of laughter, imagination and Halloween fun.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located in Covington’s Devou Park at 1600 Montague Road. Admission is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringher-Crawford Museum