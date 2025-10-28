It’s all about business at the Point/Arc’s ZEC Market — but not business as usual

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Gina Brockman had no idea she would be overseeing a complete business model when she arrived as an instructor at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center almost two years ago.

The Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) is an extension of The Point/Arc. It opened March 11, 2020, and was created to increase growth and support individuals and families in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.

An Elevate Job Training Instructor as well as Transition Administrator, Brockman, had a brainstorm over the summer.

“We started discussing a revamping of entrepreneurship,” she said. “We wanted our clients to gain job skills through owning their own business.”

And the ZEC Marketplace was born – and is up and running.

The program started with the first day of class – back on August 20, Brockman said. “I have seven clients, and we meet twice-a-week – Monday and Wednesdays (1-3 p.m.).

“It was a series of naming different businesses and deciding on what products to sell and what logos to use,” said Brockman, who has received degrees from Morehead State, the College of the Cumberlands and Northern Kentucky University.

“These individuals are learning so much in this class,” she said. “Things like cost of items, pricing, and employer expectations.

“There are just so many skills involved, like perseverance, communication and financial literacy.”

She said these kids – ages 16-19 – now have a sense of pride.

“They are truly excited to sell their work,” Brockman said.



A year-ago Gina Brockman was teaching post-secondary education.

She was involved in the Elevate Job Training Program at ZEC. A program where students receive innovative, interactive instruction to build skills necessary to succeed in work and life. Lessons include following directions, demonstrating enthusiasm, self-confidence, problem solving, initiative accountability, and more.

She has added an Entrepreneurial class to that program, where the community can purchase items created by the clients – on-line – or directly at The Point/Arc.

“The items are seasonal,” Brockman said, “and we will change items after each season.”

The Fall Entrepreneurial class will end on the 27th of the month, and the Winter class will commence on the 29th.

“Each class runs for eight weeks,” she said.

And how much does she enjoy her work?

“What I love,” Brockman said, “is seeing them say, ‘Oh my gosh, look what I made.’ It gives me so much joy.”

The items will be on sale in ZEC Classrooms on the following dates: October 15th; December 15th, March 4, 2026, and April 27, 2026.



The Point-Perk Coffee Shop – 43 W. Pike Street – will have items for sale October 20th, December 17th; March 9, 2026, and April 27, 2026.



Founded in 1972, The Point/Arc provides opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental; disabilities (I/DD) to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.



Items can be purchased on-line at www.thepointarc.org and www.zembrodteducationcenter.org



