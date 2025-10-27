Prep Football Flashback: Backup quarterback led Highlands to victory in high-scoring shootout

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

As a backup quarterback, Highlands junior Beau Hoge threw a total of 16 passes in three games during the first nine weeks of the regular season. When he had to replace starting quarterback Drew Houliston in the 10th game, Hoge threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 71-69 win over Warren Central on Friday, Nov. 1, 2013, in Ft. Thomas.

“We knew we were going to have to put up big numbers,” Hoge said. “Obviously, we weren’t expecting that kind of a shootout, but it’s always fun when you get to stay in the whole game.”

The two teams had combined totals of 1,544 yards and 18 touchdowns. Highlands had several defensive starters out of action due to injuries and Warren Central was able to score 10 touchdowns.

But the Bluebirds took a 71-56 lead on a field goal by Jared Dougherty with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Senior running back Zach Harris led Highlands in both rushing and receiving. He had 21 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 113 yards and one TD. Junior wide receiver Alex Veneman had four catches for 112 yards and one TD.

The Bluebirds ended up averaging 444.5 yards and 50.6 points per game that season. They lost to Collins, 37-34, in the Class 4A state championship game after winning a state title in each of the six previous seasons under coach Dale Mueller.

Here’s a look at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1 over the last five decades.

FRIDAY, OCT. 30, 2020 — Ryle had 403 yards of total offense and defeated Cooper, 35-14, in the annual Battle of Union between the neighboring schools. Mathias Cusick scored two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders while quarterback Bradyn Lyons passed for 219 yards and two TDs. Gabe Savage scored on a 3-yard run and made a game-high nine tackles.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27, 1989 — In Bellevue’s 7-0 win against Dayton, senior tailback Mike Ackerson carried the ball on four consecutive plays and scored on a 6-yard run with 4:55 left to decide the Class 1A district game. The late touchdown drive came after Bellevue defensive back David Kiefer recovered a Dayton fumble.

FRIDAY, OCT. 31, 2003 — Boone County junior quarterback Quron Meeks threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Wilson on their team’s first play and the Rebels went on to defeat Holmes, 38-13, in a Class 4A district game. Meeks ended up completing five of eight passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 144 yards, including a 45-yard scoring run.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1, 1996 — Conner junior Billy Samad scored the game’s first touchdown and intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter that clinched his team’s 21-14 win over Holmes. In the third quarter, Samad picked off a pass and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown that put the Cougars ahead 21-7 in the game that decided a berth in the Class 3A playoffs.