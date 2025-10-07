KDFWR launches new mobile app with real-time tools, field information for Kentucky’s deer and elk hunters

By Tom Latek

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has launched the “KY Deer and Elk” app, a new mobile device tool designed for the state’s deer and elk hunters.

The app, which was announced by Fish and Wildlife officials on Monday, provides real-time hunting tools, planning support and essential field information to enhance hunting experiences both in the field and during preparation at home.

Specifically designed for hunters in Kentucky, this app puts real-time information, offline maps, planning tools, and essential resources all in one place so you can focus on the hunt, not the logistics.​

Some of the features available on the app include:

• Offline maps with public land boundaries

Interactive maps provide access to detailed public land property lines even when cell service is unavailable, allowing confident navigation in remote areas.

• County-based hunt planning tools

Users can build and save custom hunt plans tailored to specific counties, streamlining preparation and strategy.

• Find what you need all in one place

The app consolidates information on local, verified services – including Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing sites, processors, taxidermists and more – eliminating the need to consult multiple sources.

• License and tele check access

Hunting licenses, as well as tele-check information, are all easily accessible within the app, reducing administrative hassle for hunters who are in the field.

Information about the app, which is free to everyone, is available on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website by going to the KY Deer and Elk app webpage. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store for iPhone users and Google Play store for those who have Android devices.