KYTC reports new confirguration on 12th St. bridge over Licking — for vehicles and bikes

As part of a continued commitment to provide safer roads for all users, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a roadway reconfiguration on the 12th Street (KY 1120) bridge over the Licking River between Covington and Newport. The new configuration will provide two driving lanes and two dedicated bike lanes separated from vehicular traffic. Work is scheduled to begin this week.

“Whether on four wheels or two feet, this type of project is just another example of our ongoing commitment to ensure our infrastructure can accommodate everyone,” said Bob Yeager, KYTC District 6 Chief District Engineer.

KYTC collaborated with the City of Covington, City of Newport, and local advocacy groups, including the Devou Good Foundation, to develop a plan aimed at increasing safety for all users crossing the bridge. The new configuration addresses concerns raised by residents and community leaders about pedestrian and bicyclist safety across the corridor. The process to develop the current plans required careful planning over a span of several months – with several design concepts being considered. KYTC consulted experts in traffic modeling, analysis, and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations to ensure the final design is safe and functional for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

These safety improvements will take place ahead of the upcoming closure of the KY 8 Licking River Bridge in January 2026 to build a new crossing. Providing a safe and accessible option for bicyclists and pedestrians during and after the closure is a priority.

New Configuration

Currently, the bridge features two vehicular lanes in each direction, no dedicated bicycle lanes, and a sidewalk on the southern portion of the bridge.

After the roadway reconfiguration, there will be a single vehicular lane in each direction, with a bike lane separated by a buffer that includes vertical delineators utilizing the remaining width on each side of the bridge.

This project will introduce a stop condition for the eastbound lane approaching the bridge at 12th Street and Wheeler Avenue in Covington, which will help increase motorist awareness of pedestrian and bicycle users crossing the bridge.

Once completed, motorists in the right lane on Covington’s E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. must turn right onto Wheeler Avenue. Motorists wanting to access the bridge will stay in the left lane prior to the bridge approach. One vehicular lane will continue across the bridge into Newport.



Motorists traveling westbound (from Newport to Covington) can turn left onto Wheeler Avenue or turn right onto Prospect Street.

Project Schedule



• As early as Wednesday, Oct. 8, beginning at 8 a.m., crews will set up digital message boards to warn motorists of the upcoming new road configuration. Crews will also install stop signs on 12th Street in Covington at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Prospect Avenue, along with markings on the road to indicate lane usage. During the project, motorists should expect single lane closures on KY 1120 from west of Wheeler Avenue (0.96 mile point in Kenton County) to its intersection with Brighton Street (0.22 mile point in Campbell County).﻿

﻿

• Once the stop signs have been installed, crews will begin re-striping the vehicle and bicycle lanes on the bridge and the bridge approach.﻿

﻿

• Thursday, Oct. 9, crews will place thermoplastic ground markings throughout the project area to enhance safety and visibility. KYTC will install the delineators once all striping and markings are in place.﻿

﻿

KYTC signal engineers will review signal phasing/timing at the signalized intersection of 11th Street (KY 1120) and Brighton Street in Newport. Adjustments will be made to accommodate traffic during peak travel times.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet