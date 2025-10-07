Tour of nearly-completed garage increases anticipation of Newport’s multi-use development at city center

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Newport city officials and developers of the multi-use development underway in the “Peace Bell” block at the center of the city held a special hard hat tour last week of the nearly-completed parking garage that is part of the project.

The parking garage will be owned by the city. It is part of the larger development spearheaded by local hotelier Shaun Pan, who owns the Hampton Inn & Suites on Columbia Street.

The garage is 154,873 square feet, 5 floors, 409 spaces. It is precast concrete construction.

It has ten EV charging spots and a bike storage facility. It also has 94+ security cameras as well as decorative programable lighting along the alley way between the garage and future hotels.

The exterior will be lined with decorative plant screens, precast face of brick and native landscaping.

The mixed-use development includes two Hilton brand hotels (TRU and Home 2 Suites), office space, apartment space, and a public parking garage.



It is located on a prime site in downtown Newport, bordered by Monmouth, York, Fourth, and Fifth streets, which was previously occupied by the World Peace Bell.

The development aims to create a vital connection between Newport on the Levee and the Monmouth Street business district. City officials believe the project will bring renewed vibrancy to the downtown area and create new economic opportunities.



The public parking garage will significantly increase downtown parking capacity, which city officials have long said is crucial to downtown’s vitality.

North Shore Construction and Development Services is the designer, developer, and builder of the projects.