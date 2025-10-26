Kentucky Book festival returns for 44th year November 1 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington

The Kentucky Book Festival, an iconic literary experience, is back for the 44th year on Saturday, Nov. 1, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington.

The free literary event promises a mix of activities from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Throughout the lower level, participants can meet their favorite authors at individual signing tables. With three stages hosting a variety of panel discussions, engaging conversations, hands-on workshops and captivating presentations, there are events for book lovers of all ages.

Kids’ activities include a magical story time area where children can listen to enchanting tales read by participating authors. Aspiring young artists can join the illustration workshops and unleash their creativity under the guidance of talented illustrators. Children 14 and younger will receive a voucher to select a book from a participating author to take home for free.

“The Kentucky Book Festival is the biggest book celebration in the commonwealth, providing a wonderful opportunity to meet local and nationally known writers,” said Kentucky Humanities Executive Director Bill Goodman. “The festival is not just an event; it’s a celebration of stories, imagination and the joy of reading. We look forward to hosting readers from across the commonwealth and beyond.”

In the week leading up to the main event, the festival is hosting several ticketed events at Joseph-Beth Booksellers at Lexington Green.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Readings from Port William featuring ‘Marce Catlett: The Force of a Story’

Join for a reading and discussion of the newest novel of the Port William series, titled “Marce Catlett: A Force of a Story” by prolific novelist, poet, essayist, environmental activist, cultural critic, farmer and Kentucky native Wendell Berry. This event will include readings from the book by Crystal Wilkinson, Richard Taylor, Robert Gipe, and George Ella Lyon as well as a visual exploration of the beautiful setting of Port William (based upon Port Royal, Kentucky). Book purchases include a signed bookplate while supplies last.

Tickets are required with online registration and book pre-order.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Silas House in conversation with Gwenda Bond about his new mystery, ‘Dead Man Blues’

Don’t miss the chance to hear renowned Kentucky author Silas House read from his thrilling new mystery, “Dead Man Blues.” We will dive into the world of mystery and intrigue and join in a conversation between best-selling authors Silas House and Gwenda Bond. Nationally known for writing across genres, with a variety of novels from romantic comedies to historical fantasies to young adult adventures, Bond will discuss with the former Kentucky Poet Laureate his foray into writing mystery as S.D. House.

Tickets are required with online registration and book pre-order of “Dead Man Blues.” Other books by both authors will be available for sale at the event.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.

‘A Way With Words’ with Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett

Join us for a special event with “A Way With Words,” the upbeat and lively public radio show and podcast about language, culture and communication. Each week, listeners call in to discuss word origins, slang, regional dialects, grammar and more with co-hosts Martha Barnette (a Louisville native) and Grant Barrett. Since its launch in 1998, the popular show has gained a devoted nationwide audience and is broadcast in 43 states across the U.S. and beyond. At our event, the hosts will share behind-the-scenes stories, answer questions and engage the audience in a lively discussion about the ways language shapes our lives.

Tickets are required with online registration and a pre-order of “Friends with Words.” Other books by both authors will be available for sale at the event.

Friday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

An Evening of the Everlys

Don’t miss this shared experience of music and literature about Kentucky’s own Everly Brothers. Master storyteller and musician, Michael Johnathon and acclaimed author, Barry Mazor explore the Blood Harmony of the brothers who became legendary pop, country, and rock-n-roll artists. This evening will have you singing along and learning more about what it took to rise from Brownie, Kentucky to international stardom. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

For additional details, visit kybookfestival.org.

Kentucky Humanities