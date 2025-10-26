NKY Chamber to host 2026 Legislative Session and Business Advocacy Preview, Nov. 11

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will preview policy priorities and key legislative issues for the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly during its 2026 Legislative Session and Business Advocacy Preview on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Taking place from 4-6 p.m. at Triple Crown Country Club, 10644 Triple Crown Country Blvd. in Union, the event will feature a discussion with Kentucky House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade and State Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe. Attendees will hear directly from these state leaders about the initiatives shaping Northern Kentucky’s future and will have the opportunity to engage with policymakers on issues impacting the region’s continued growth and success and provide insight into their priorities and those of their respective chambers.

The annual gathering highlights the NKY Chamber’s policy priorities and provides members with a direct line to state decision-makers working to support the region’s growth and prosperity. Key issues the NKY Chamber will be advocating for and monitoring in the coming session include income-aligned housing, talent attraction and retention, cybersecurity, and early childhood education, among others.

“The NKY Chamber’s Legislative Session and Business Advocacy Preview provides an important forum for discussing the issues that matter most to our members,” said Tami Wilson, Vice President of Government Relations & Business Advocacy for the NKY Chamber. “We’re honored to welcome Speaker Meade and Senator Bledsoe as we continue amplifying the unified voice of Northern Kentucky’s business community and advocating for policies that strengthen our region’s economic future.”

Registration for the 2026 Legislative Session and Business Advocacy Preview is $50 for NKY Chamber members, $60 for future members and walk-in attendees and $40 for NKYP members. The event is free for NKYP Event Pass holders.

To register and for additional information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.

Event panalists:

Kentucky House Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade

Speaker Pro Tempore David Meade of Stanford has proudly represented the 80th House District in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2013. Now in his fourth term as Speaker Pro Tempore – a constitutionally established leadership role within the Kentucky General Assembly – Meade brings seasoned experience and principled leadership to the legislative process. He previously served with distinction as House Majority Caucus Chair.

Throughout his tenure, Meade has emerged as one of the Commonwealth’s most passionate advocates for children and families. He has championed transformative legislation to strengthen Kentucky’s foster care and adoption systems and expand critical services for families navigating crisis. His commitment to building stronger communities extends to rural infrastructure, where he has played a pivotal role in securing significant investments – including $250 million for the state’s Broadband Development Fund – to bridge the digital divide and empower underserved regions.

Representing the people of Lincoln and Garrard counties, along with part of Pulaski County, Meade continues to serve with integrity and purpose. He is also a member of the Legislative Research Commission, the administrative arm of the General Assembly, where he helps shape the strategic direction of Kentucky’s legislative operations.

State Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe

Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, represents Kentucky’s 12th Senate District, which includes Boyle, Mercer, and Woodford counties, along with a portion of Fayette County.

She serves as vice chair of both the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee and the Senate Families and Children Committee. She serves as a member of Licensing and Occupations Committee, and the State and Local Government Committee. Additionally, Bledsoe is an ex officio member of multiple budget review subcommittees, including Health and Family Services; Education; Justice; General Government and Economic Development; and Natural Resources and Environmental Protection. She co-chairs the Artificial Intelligence Task Force and the Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity statutory committee and is a member of the 2026-28 Budget Preparation and Submission statutory committee.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce