Kentucky Department for Public Health warns of increase in West Nile Virus, La Crosse virus

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) has issued a Health Alert regarding an increase in mosquito-borne illnesses in Kentucky including West Nile Virus (WNV) and La Crosse virus.

In Kentucky, 19 cases, including one death of WNV, have been reported from local heath jurisdictions across the state, compared to an average of seven cases of WNV in previous years. In addition, there have been two confirmed cases of La Crosse virus and two additional suspected cases under investigation from Eastern/Central Kentucky this year. This is compared to only 11 cases reported in total in Kentucky, during the period 2003 to 2024.

West Nile Virus is most often spread when an infected mosquito bites a human or animal. Symptoms of WNV include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, neck stiffness, tremors, vision loss, muscle weakness or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms usually develop 3-14 days after being bitten. Milder WNV illness improves on its own, and people do not necessarily need to seek medical attention for this infection though they may choose to do so. If you develop symptoms of severe WNV illness, such as unusually severe headaches or confusion, seek medical attention immediately

The best way to reduce your risk of contracting West Nile Virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes. Taking the following actions will help you to avoid mosquito bites:

• Be aware of peak mosquito activity times. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times. Use insect repellent when outdoors especially during peak biting times, including early morning hours. Look for EPA-labeled repellants containing active ingredients, such as DEET, Picaridin (KBR3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane 3,8-diol). Apply repellent according to label instructions. When weather permits, wear long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent helps prevent bites.

• Mosquito-proof your home and yard. Fix or install window and door screens. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so cover or eliminate empty containers with standing water. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by getting rid of items such as tires, gutters, flowerpots, children’s toys, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, buckets, barrels and cans.