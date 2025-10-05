Secretary of State reports Republican Party sees largest increase in voter registrations in September

The Kentucky Secretary of State reports voter registration grew in September, with Republicans now seeing the highest number of new registrations.

“After six months of Independents surging in voter registration, Republicans now show heightened interest in registration ahead of the May 2026 primary election,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

In September, 3,976 voters were removed: 2,977 who were deceased, 472 who moved out of state, 418 felony convicts, 47 adjudged mentally incompetent, 24 who voluntarily de-registered, 22 duplicate registrations, and 16 non-citizens.

Republican registration now constitutes 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,590,260 voters. Republican registration jumped by 4,636 voters, a .29 percent increase.

Democratic registration now accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,384,276 voters. Democratic registration fell by 3,354, a .24 percent decrease.

There are 368,778 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 2,372, a .64 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State