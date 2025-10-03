KY Council on Postsecondary Education names 2025 Kentucky Faculty Advisory Network

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) has announced the 2025 membership of the Kentucky Faculty Advisory Network (KFAN). Created in 2019 to bring more faculty voices into statewide postsecondary policy conversations, KFAN comprises faculty representatives from both public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Since its inception, KFAN has served as a bridge between faculty on campuses and statewide policy leaders. Members provide insight into institutional challenges, student success strategies, faculty development, and cross-institutional collaboration. They also help communicate CPE initiatives back to their home institutions.

“Teaching, advising, and mentoring, faculty serve so many critical roles on campuses,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “The network is another way for us to have more conversations with university faculty, and we look forward to what this new group of members will bring to the table.”

Members for the 2025 KFAN group include:

• Angela Williams (Chair), program director of the School of Social Work at Kentucky State University. • Ashley Young, microbiology instructor and biology co-coordinator at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC). • Ben Littlepage, professor in the Higher Education & Student Affairs (HESA) graduate program at Murray State University. • Jon Musgrave, assistant professor of management at Morehead State University. • Justin Yates, professor and department chair of psychological science at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). • Maheteme Gebremedhin, associate professor and chair of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Kentucky State University. • Michael Bordieri, professor of psychology and president of the faculty senate at Murray State University. • Nathan L. Vanderford, associate professor of toxicology and cancer biology at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine. • Renee Eichas, dean of nursing and associate professor at Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC). • Shawn Kellie, dean of physical sciences and related technology at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC).

“Faculty are critical to student and institutional success. This group provides valuable perspective on statewide issues and contributes ideas on promoting student success through faculty engagement,” said Melissa Bell, vice president for academic excellence and student success. “I’m excited to begin our work with this group.”

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education