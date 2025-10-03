NKY Chamber of Commerce recognizes meetNKY’s Julie Kirkpatrick with NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to meetNKY’s President and CEO, Julie Kirkpatrick, at a recent luncheon for its board of directors and board of advisors.

Kirkpatrick, along with her staff, works to drive quality of life and economic growth for Northern Kentucky through tourism marketing and destination development.

A Lexington native, Kirkpatrick is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University. She’s a Certified Tourism Ambassador for the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region, an Executive Bourbon Steward, and a Certified Destination Management Executive. Through meetNKY, she has worked collaboratively with partners in Cincinnati and the commonwealth of Kentucky on positioning Northern Kentucky as a must-see destination for both leisure and business travelers.

“Everyone in Northern Kentucky knows Julie and knows that she has been a driving force for the growth and vitality of the Northern Kentucky region, working daily to showcase all the wonderful spaces, places, and people that make up this area,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Her commitment and creativity has put Northern Kentucky on the map, including the build out of The B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s gateway to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Her leadership has positioned Northern Kentucky as the second largest tourism economy in the Commonwealth! For all her work, leadership, and commitment to our region, we’re thrilled to recognize Julie with the NKY Community Award.”

Along with The B-Line and meetNKY, Kirkpatrick is also an adjunct professor for Cincinnati State’s Culinary and Hospitality Sciences program. She sits on many boards across Northern Kentucky and the commonwealth, including the Cincinnati Music Festival, the Kentucky Tourism Industry Association, Film Cincinnati, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and more.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

