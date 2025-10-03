Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky seeks public feedback on plan to overhaul service

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is evaluating its current routes and levels of service to determine how it will continue to meet the community’s transportation needs while staying within fiscal budget constraints. They have developed three potential scenarios and are seeking input from the public.

“We have been facing funding challenges and a decrease in ridership over the last several years,” Gina Douthat, General Manager of TANK said. “A few months ago, we began the TANK Transit Development Plan, Reimagining Transit in Northern Kentucky. We’re ready to evolve and reinvent ourselves as a new TANK that puts riders first with service offerings that strengthen our financial security. We are inviting riders and the general public to give us their feedback on three new network designs.”

There are multiple opportunities for the community to get involved including open houses, pop-up events at transit hubs and an online survey. The survey will be available October 6-24. Here’s the schedule for where riders can provide feedback to our team:

Thursday, October 9

• 6 – 7 p.m. – Virtual Public Meeting – Join via Zoom – The presentation will be recorded and available at www.tankbus.org. Tuesday, October 14

• 2 – 6 p.m. – Information available to riders at the TANK stops by Government Square in Cincinnati Wednesday, October 15

• 10 am – 12 p.m. – Florence Transit Hub Pop-Up

• 12 – 4 p.m. – Covington Transit Center Pop-Up

• 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Public Open House – Campbell County Public Library: Newport Branch, 901 E. 6th Street, Newport Thursday, October 16

• 9 – 10:30 a.m. – Covington Transit Center

• 2 – 4 p.m. – Covington Transit Center

• 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. – Public Open House – Kenton County Public Library: Covington Branch, 502 Scott St., Covington

“Ridership has changed and therefore we need to change, too. We are committed to developing a TANK that meets the needs of our communities with innovative services, such as micro transit, that will enable us to continue to serve less-dense areas in our community, allowing Northern Kentucky to count on us for years to come,” Douthat said. “We’re excited to show our new options to the public and hear their feedback.”

Through funding from a Federal Transit Administration grant, TANK hired Nelson Nygaard, a multimodal planning and engineering firm, to manage the Transit Development Plan. This includes analyzing the current transit service and designing new network possibilities for consideration. Public input is an important part of moving forward and choosing the path to the new TANK.

The evaluation that began in July is expected to be completed in November and a final plan will be presented to the community, stakeholders and the TANK Board of Directors by the end of the year. The soonest any changes would be implemented is July 2026 and final route changes will be published in advance.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky