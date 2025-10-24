Leadership Kentucky accepting application for ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2026

Leadership Kentucky, one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership development programs in the United States, is now accepting applications for the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2026.

ELEVATE Kentucky is a three-session program that offers young professionals (average age 25-35) in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the strengths and challenges facing the Commonwealth. ELEVATE participants return to their organizations with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. Program graduates are better prepared to be catalysts in their organizations and communities to ELEVATE Kentucky.

During each three-day session, class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about challenges and opportunities facing our state, and self-assess and gain insights about their personal leadership abilities. In addition, participants will attend panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, and broaden their regional and statewide perspective while visiting different regions in Kentucky. Sessions will be held in Owensboro, Pikeville, and Georgetown/Northern Kentucky and will run from April through June.

Applications for the Class of 2026 will be available online until December 5 at leadershipky.org.

Leadership Kentucky