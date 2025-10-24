Kick off holiday season in style with St. E. Foundation’s annual Style Show and Luncheon

Join the St. Elizabeth Foundation for its annual Holiday Style Show and Luncheon on Monday, November 24 at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

Start your shopping early with over 30 local vendors including clothing boutiques, holiday décor, books, jewelry, children’s gifts and more. Enjoy the silent auction and get a look at the latest styles from the runway.

The Nutcracker-themed event will include an exciting program with updates from St. Elizabeth Healthcare. This festive day will support programs and projects that improve the health of communities in Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

“Nearing the 50-year mark, the Holiday Style Show is one of our most beloved traditions,” said Carri Chandler, vice president of the St. Elizabeth Foundation. “It’s a wonderful way to come together as a community to celebrate the season, support local businesses, and raise funds directly impacting the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors.”

The emcee of the 2025 Holiday Style Show and Luncheon is Local 12 news anchor Sheila Gray. She began her career in Charleston, West Virginia, and was news anchor at WSAZ. Gray was recognized by the West Virginia Associated Press for her reporting. She then came to Cincinnati, where she co-hosted the morning news on WXIX before landing at Local 12 WKRC in 2014 as the co-host of Good Morning Cincinnati.

Tickets to the Holiday Style Show and Luncheon are $75 or $700 for a table of 10. To reserve your spot at this joyful holiday event or to become a sponsor, visit www.stelizabeth.com/styleshow.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefits to the community each year. St. Elizabeth is a leader in the Greater Cincinnati region by providing quality care, as demonstrated by the following accolades: multiple hospitals achieving 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, all hospitals earning Magnet Recognition® for nursing excellence and its physicians group receiving the American Medical Group Association’s Acclaim Award for excellence and innovation.

