NKY Chamber honors Global Business Solutions’ Gaby Batshoun with NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to Gaby Batshoun, president and founder of Global Business Solutions (GBS), at this month’s Eggs ‘N Issues.

Batshoun was recognized for his forward-thinking approach and tireless drive in the technology sector through the development of his solutions-based IT company.

Batshoun was born in Jordan, grew up in Morocco, and moved to America in the 1980s to attend college. With dual bachelor’s degrees in manufacturing in engineering technology and electronics engineering technology from Northern Kentucky University, Batshoun worked to support the IT infrastructure of multiple companies after graduating.

In 1994, he founded GBS, a fully integrated technology solutions provider. Batshoun leveraged his manufacturing and electronics engineering background, combined with his IT expertise, to create a company that offers a comprehensive range of services, including IT, AV, physical security, and more.

Batshoun’s board service includes NKY Chamber, Faith Community Pharmacy, Northern Kentucky Children’s Advocacy Center and Square 1. He is the past president of the Covington Catholic School Board and served on the school’s STEM Advisory Board.

“Gaby is a Northern Kentucky business owner, husband and father who is deeply rooted in the community both professionally and personally. Global Business Solutions has become a community staple, partnering with schools and organizations across Northern Kentucky to deliver innovative solutions,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Gaby’s decades of dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to making a positive impact have positioned Northern Kentucky to be better prepared for the future. We’re honored to present him with the NKY Community Award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

