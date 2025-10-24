Perfetti Van Melle North America announces Kim Yansen as company’s new head of sales

Perfetti Van Melle has announced the appointment of Kim Yansen as head of sales, U.S.

Yansen joins the company with more than two decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership across some of the world’s most iconic consumer brands.

In her role as a key member of the commercial leadership team, Yansen will lead sales across the U.S. market, focusing on strengthening customer partnerships, driving commercial excellence and accelerating growth across Perfetti Van Melle’s brands, including Airheads, Mentos, Trident, Chupa Chups and more. She succeeds Sales VP Dan Hamilton who is retiring later this year after greatly expanding Perfetti’s U.S. sales and customer success over the last eight years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the Perfetti Van Melle family,” said Brian deWerff, SVP and Commercial GM of Perfetti Van Melle North America. “Her impressive track record, strategic mindset, and passion for building inclusive, high-performing teams make her an exceptional addition to our leadership team.”

Yansen most recently led the nearly $3 billion Walmart business at Mondelēz International, where she was instrumental in deepening strategic relationships, fostering a dynamic and inclusive culture, and championing a strong growth mindset. Her career also includes leadership roles across the Value and Drug channels, as well as heading Shopper Marketing for the U.S., where she earned industry-wide recognition for her innovative and results-driven approach.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Perfetti Van Melle and contribute to the growth of such iconic and beloved brands,” said Yansen. “I look forward to partnering with our customers, building on the strong foundation already in place, and working with the talented team at PVM to drive commercial excellence and make life sweeter.”

Beyond her professional achievements, Yansen is also committed to community service. She serves as a Board Member for the local Boys and Girls Club and actively supports organizations such as NextUp, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, the American Diabetes Association, and Habitat for Humanity.

Yansen holds both a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing and an accounting degree, along with an MBA.

