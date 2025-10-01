Learning Grove celebrates dedication of first phase of outdoor learning environment in Covington

Learning Grove on Tuesday celebrated the ribbon cutting and dedication of the first phase of its new nature-based LearningScape at its Altamont Early Learning Center in West Covington, marking a step forward in updating high-quality outdoor learning environments for local young children.

The funding for the outdoor classroom is supported through a grant-making initiative across PNC’s markets that supports the development and enhancement of high-quality outdoor play and learning environments. The grant pool was announced by the PNC Foundation in 2024 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of PNC Grow Up Great, PNC’s signature philanthrophic initiative that helps prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

“Outdoor play is critical to a child’s development, but PNC-funded research by the National Institute for Early Education Research revealed that about half of all children ages 3 to 5 and not yet in kindergarten do not play outdoors every day,” said Warren Weber, PNC regional president for Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. “This collaboration with Learning Grove helps encourage outdoor play among our youngest learners. We see this funding as one way we can help our community’s future leaders develop the skills they need.”

The space integrates the natural environment with core learning and development opportunities. An interactive stone path, climbing logs and wooden bridges, sensory tables, hills and other activities line the area.

“When you’re small, the world feels so big, and the way you experience it shapes who you become,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “Every hill climbed, every stone turned over, every race across the grass is more than play; it’s practice for life and a daily chance to discover the joy of movement and friendship.”

“Most important of all, our environments tell every child, ‘you belong here and you are worth investing in,’” Starkey-Taylor said. “Thanks to the PNC Foundation’s generosity, our children have a place where they can grow not just taller, but stronger and more confident every single day.”

