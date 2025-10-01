St. Elizabeth celebrates grand opening of new Richwood Medical Office, expanding accessible healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare held a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour at its newest facility, the Richwood Medical Office Building, located in Boone County on Man O War Boulevard in Union.

This state-of-the-art center is designed to bring high-quality, accessible healthcare closer to home for residents in the rapidly growing region.



The new location, located just behind the new Publix Super Market, will house a variety of services including primary care, women’s health, podiatry, urgent care and lab services, all under one roof. With a focus on convenience and patient-centered care, the Richwood Medical Office Building is part of St. Elizabeth’s ongoing commitment to improving community health across Northern Kentucky.



“We want to keep our patients healthier, we want to prevent people from needing our inpatient services, because that’s better for them, if they don’t need to have chronic disease treated in an inpatient setting,” said Dr. Heidi Murley, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“We are absolutely dedicated to taking care of patients, not just for acute needs but for preventative care and overall health maintenance and improvement.”



“Having St. Elizabeth Physicians here is essential to growing a quality community,” said Gary Moore, Boone County Judge Executive. “As a County Judge Executive, we talk about building infrastructure, well the infrastructure of healthcare is just as important. Having services here to keep our residents healthy and help them keep quality of life is so essential.”



The new facility, located at 605 Man O War Boulevard, will begin seeing patients on October 22.

The location is expected to serve roughly 400 patients each day. The urgent care will also be open outside of traditional hours, including Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.



For more information about the services offered at the Richwood Medical Office Building, visit stelizabeth.com.



