Covington Urban Forestry Board seeking volunteers for fall tree planting in Latonia Saturday

About 60 new trees will be planted in West Latonia this fall, and the City of Covington is inviting volunteers to help.

The Covington Urban Forestry Board will host its Fall Tree Planting on Saturday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the First Church of God Latonia for a brief demonstration before planting trees along three neighborhood streets.

No prior experience is necessary. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and a shovel, dress appropriately for outdoor work, and prepare for varying conditions. Tools will also be provided.

Refreshments and donuts will be provided by Keep Covington Beautiful.

“Everyone is welcome to join. Even if it’s your first time planting a tree, someone will be happy to help you,” said Patrick Moore, the city’s urban forester. “We want volunteer tree planting events to be about bringing community together as much as they are about planting trees to improve the quality of life in our city.”

Tree planting not only beautifies neighborhoods but also improves air quality, reduces stormwater runoff, provides shade, and creates a healthier community.

The city is urging neighbors, families, and community groups to take part in the hands-on effort to make Latonia greener.

City of Covington