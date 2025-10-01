ORSANCO, NKWD, and GCWW join forces to protect the Ohio River, safeguard region’s drinking water

In recognition of Source Water Protection Week September 28 through October 4, the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), the Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD), and Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) are highlighting the power of collaboration in safeguarding the Ohio River as a source of drinking water for millions of people and a national treasure that sustains billions of dollars in commerce, provides ample recreational activities, and supports a diverse and thriving aquatic ecosystem throughout the region.

ORSANCO’s monitoring network and source water protection planning focus on the stretches of the Ohio River nearest to drinking water intakes. Earlier this month, ORSANCO welcomed staff from the Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) and Greater Cincinnati Water Works (GCWW) aboard one of its sampling boats, providing a firsthand look at the monitoring resources and capabilities that support collaboration with utilities in protecting the community’s water supply.

“Safeguarding source water requires comprehensive, data-driven science, coordination across jurisdictions, and shared responsibility,” said Sam Dinkins, Executive Director of ORSANCO. “Our monitoring program tracks key water-quality parameters throughout the Ohio River Basin, giving utilities like NKWD and GCWW the actionable data needed to ensure a reliable source of drinking water.”

For NKWD, that responsibility begins upstream. Lindsey Rechtin, NKWD President/CEO, explained: “Protecting water quality starts long before it reaches the tap. At NKWD, our priority is ensuring a safe, reliable, and affordable drinking supply for every customer, and that begins with the Ohio and Licking Rivers. Partners like ORSANCO play a critical role in protecting our water sources and ensuring they remain dependable for generations to come.”

That same sense of partnership drives GCWW’s daily operations. Andrea Yang, Interim Executive Director of GCWW, emphasized: “At GCWW, our mission is rooted in trust — delivering safe, high-quality drinking water every day. By aligning ORSANCO’s river monitoring with our operational expertise, we can better anticipate challenges, strengthen resilience, and give our customers confidence that their water supply will remain safe and reliable well into the future.”

Dinkins added that these local collaborations mirror a larger movement to elevate the Ohio River at the national level.

“The Ohio River Basin Congressional Caucus and recent legislation, including the Ohio River Basin Restoration Program Act, underscore the importance of investing in science, monitoring, and source water protection across the Basin.”

The three organizations encourage residents, businesses, and policymakers to join them in recognizing the importance of source water protection — not only during Source Water Protection Week, but every day.

For more information about Source Water Protection Week and national efforts to protect drinking water sources, visit the American Water Works Association (AWWA) at www.awwa.org. AWWA emphasizes that the best way to ensure we have high-quality drinking water at the tap is to protect our rivers, lakes, and underground wells from pollution. When these sources remain clean, it becomes easier and less expensive to keep water safe and healthy.

Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission