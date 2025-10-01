Rotary Club of Florence announces Joe Meiman as organization’s 2025 Citizen of the Year

The Rotary Club of Florence has announced Joe Meiman as its 2025 Citizen of the Year.

Meiman has dedicated his energy and personal resources to changing lives across the globe through Project Sheluka, an initiative he founded to bring clean water and sustainable solutions to the people of Western Province, Zambia.

Meiman’s leadership has aided in transforming what many saw as an impossible vision into reality. Through his design and development of a sandpipe pump, he created a practical and durable system that allows villagers in remote communities to easily access clean drinking water. The pumps are not only life-changing, but are also designed so that local communities can maintain and repair them with ease — ensuring long-term sustainability.

Meiman’s impact reaches far beyond technology. In partnership with the University of Zambia’s Integrated Water Resources Management Centre, he has supported academic exchanges, scientific fieldwork, and international collaborations that have enriched both American and Zambian students. Meiman has also invested directly in local communities, including funding the construction of “The Joy House” — a nurse’s residence named in honor of his late mother—that enabled the opening of a much-needed clinic for a rural village.

Meiman’s compassion and friendship have deeply touched those he serves. Families in Zambia affectionately call him “Uncle Joe,” and colleagues describe him as resourceful, courageous, and unrelenting in his mission to improve lives. Professor Imasiku Nyambe said Meiman has shown “the spirit to do what others may see as impossible.”

His work has already brought hope and health to countless families, with over 100 sandpipe wells planned across Zambia’s Western Province. Yet, beyond the numbers, Meiman has built bonds of trust, friendship, and shared purpose that span continents.

The Rotary Club of Florence has awarded Meiman with its 2025 Citizen of the Year Award for his innovation, generosity, and unwavering commitment to service.

Meiman will be honored at the club’s October 6 meeting at Florence Nature Event Center, located at 7200 Nature Park Drive in Florence. Due to the expected larger crowd, RSVPs are required to make sure there is enough room and food for the event.

For complete event details, visit www.florencerotary.org/coy-meiman-1.

To view a slide show of past recipients, please visit www.florencerotary.org/coy.

Rotary Club of Florence