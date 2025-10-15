Letter to the editor: Parents of son with Asperger’s say ‘music therapy’ transformed him — and gave him a future

(In reference to the story Tuesday about Paul Riesenberg’s music therapy.)

To the editor:

As a parent, I can’t express enough how much music therapy and drumming lessons with Paul (Riesenberg) have impacted our son Nathan’s life.

Nathan was diagnosed with Asperger’s at a young age, and music has always been a big part of his world. Even as a small child, he would rock rhythmically to sounds and beats, and now, as a young man, he still spends hours creating music on his computer. Music has always been his way of expressing what words sometimes couldn’t.

Nathan has also been a dedicated member of the choir at Ryle High School for four years, where he continues to grow his love for music and performance. Over the years, he has struggled to find acceptance among his peers and has faced bullying, which took a toll on his confidence.

But since working with Paul, we’ve seen an incredible transformation, and it’s all happened in such a short time.

Drumming has given him a safe outlet to express his emotions, release stress, and find a sense of belonging. It has helped him grow mentally, physically, and emotionally, improving his focus, coordination, and even his posture and stamina. Most of all, it has rebuilt his confidence.

He’s gone from being hesitant and self-conscious to proudly sharing what he’s learned and playing with joy and purpose.

We are so grateful for Paul and his dedication to helping our son find his rhythm, his confidence, and his voice through music. His patience, encouragement, and genuine care have made such a difference in Nathan’s life and have helped him shine in ways we always knew he could.

Music therapy has become more than just lessons. It is truly healing in motion. It gives Nathan structure, accomplishment, and genuine happiness that now flows into every part of his life.

Watching him light up behind the drums is one of the greatest gifts as parents. What makes it even more special is that Nathan now dreams of attending college to earn a degree in music therapy so he can help other kids and individuals experience the same healing, confidence, and belonging that music and Paul’s guidance have brought him.

Seeing him turn his own struggles into a passion for helping others fills us with so much pride and hope for his future.

Sincerely,

Proud Mom and Dad

Lisa and Nathan Carrillo