Bestselling author Alka Joshi to speak at Campbell County Public Library

Bestselling author Alka Joshi will visit Campbell County Public Library’s Fort Thomas Branch Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss her debut novel, The Henna Artist, her newest release, Six Days in Bombay, and more.

Joshi has been a fan favorite at the Campbell County Public Library since the release of her first novel, The Henna Artist.

“I read The Henna Artist, as did many of our book club patrons, back during the pandemic,” says Amy Carroll, programming and community engagement manager. “I relished in its ability to transport me across the globe and back in time to fully immerse me in the colors, sounds, scents and tastes of postcolonial Jaipur. I recommended it to many people and was thrilled when its sequel, The Secret Keeper of Jaipur, pulled me back in with Joshi’s rich descriptions.”

Local readers are not the only ones who appreciate her work. Joshi is a New York Times bestseller, an LA Times bestseller and a Reese’s Book Club Pick with many more awards and accomplishments under her belt. She is always on the move, presenting worldwide at festivals, conferences, book clubs and libraries.

Joshi released her debut novel at 62, and she explains how the total writing process took 10 years to accurately capture the power and agency that women have. When asked what she wants our patrons to know before coming to her talk, Joshi shared, “I appreciate readers who are curious about worlds that they’re not familiar with. I honor them, and I acknowledge that it requires curiosity, empathy and intelligence to absorb a world that they’ve never encountered before.”

After her talk, attendees can meet Joshi and have their books signed. Those attending can buy her novels from Roebling Books, who will be on-site during the event.

To register for free and read our full interview with Joshi, go to cc-pl.org/signature-series.

Campbell County Public Library