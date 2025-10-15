Mike Tussey: The bosses — remember yours? Time to celebrate them on National Bosses Day

We all have had one or more, they run it all – the BOSS! You never forget them. For the working class, these people are forever in view, or likely in your thoughts. They have one objective and that is to ensure the task at hand is completed on time while motivating and overseeing your performances.

Well, guess what? Just when you thought this day would pass on by, not a chance because today is – NATIONAL BOSSES DAY EVE .

Since 1958, October 16 was registered with the United States Chamber of Commerce and continues even today, 67 years later. The purpose is to celebrate the people who keep us gainfully employed. The term “Boss” had been used universally as slang to describe those who have the responsibility to be sure we excel while completing our tasks.

While it may seem like a dream job for some, it’s not easy being a boss. It’s much more that giving orders and relaxing. You can bet the Boss’s Boss is watching and without any doubt, looking for positive results – no matter what they may be. There is no question, the Boss and his/her managerial style and attitude impacts the environment of the work place and the morale of employees.

Whatever we may think of the bosses in our lives, many think its just “cool” to be a Boss.

However, you can bet there are great bosses out there and then there are those bosses who are absolute disasters.

Management usually sees the results and makes the necessary adjustments within due time.

That brings us to how some companies and organizations will celebrate National Boss’s Day tomorrow:

• Some advocate to “chip in” to make their day great. Things such as a staff signed greeting card or purchase a fun gift

• Send your boss a heartfelt email or a card that tells them how much you appreciate their manner and expectations.

• Any boss will appreciate your offer to go beyond your normal duties by asking if you can assist in any way going above and beyond and assisting in any way.

Of course, the critics will tell you that any gift giving in the workplace should be done by the Boss. This is because employees should not feel obligated to buy a gift for someone who has power over their livelihood. Let’s delve into some numbers and statistics for what its worth:

• 11 million who work as a supervisor or in management is 40% female

• 86% say that developing new leadership is always an urgent need

• 65% of employees who see opportunities to become a leader as important

• 43% of employees say feeling appreciated at work promotes confidence and a pleasant environment

• 67% prefer to work for a company and people whose mission is one they firmly believe in

For me, I was fortunate to act as a “Boss” or supervisor in Broadcasting and in Law Enforcement.

My supervisory adventure began in 1968 when I was named Program Director of WTCR radio. The one key element I was responsible for was the transition of the former format to a new and exciting sound and format using the new new Nashville Sound.

The transition involved improved programming which included a new image, promotions, budget, increase in ratings and a new staff.

There was a great deal on the plate even to the time frame I was given. Corporate expectations were to improve and maintain solid demographics ratings within our market spanning the next 18 months.

Sure, there were expectations and some pressure from corporate as well as from our new General Manager to maintain any success that we achieved. A key factor was not only communicating with the staff, but to motivate as well through periodic staff meetings.

The success that we achieved certainly left huge smiles of the faces of the “Bosses” in management and from corporate. Our staff was powerful and their impact throughout the market was solidly significant. Our ratings and image soared for the next two years in which I was Program Director.





After 20 years at the Ashland, Kentucky Police Department, I retired in 1990. Interesting enough, I never held any supervisory positions such as sergeant or higher due to my positions and key responsibilities in administration which were many.

In 1997, I became a campus Police Officer for Northern Kentucky University. Two years later under a new Chief of Police, things changed greatly. Veteran retired Cincinnati Police ranking Officer Jeff Butler came aboard as Chief and quickly made two very key promotions that would resonate success for the coming years.

The “Boss” subsequently named retired Boone County Police Captain Jeff Martin to be NKU’s new Lieutenant Colonel and Patrol Commander. After a lengthy interview, the “Boss” promoted me to Major and Administrative Commander.

There were two key reasons for Chief Butler’s decisions. The decisions were prompted by the fact both Lieutenant Colonel Martin and I were both 20-year veterans. As such, I was responsible for the state mandate of Police Officers Professional Standards ( POPS ), staffing, training and performance of the dispatch office. This also included my responsibility to administer all uniforms and departmental equipment, administrative budget, public information, and staff meetings.

So, the “Boss” – Chief Butler’s key focus was a major quest of making NKUPD – a state certified police agency in which we attained in due time. Chief Butler was a visionary who trusted his Patrol and Administrative Commanders to the fullest.

Certainly, he was a demanding leader when he needed to be. He always attained the positive results needed to excel. He would be the very articulate model for a “Boss” as he excelled in leadership, communications and a positive image of law enforcement throughout the campus and Northern Kentucky.

The “Bosses,” no matter where they may be, certainly have expectations from those whom they have hired. Their success many times is complimented by respect and lifelong friendships with those they supervised.

Two years ago, Chief Jeff Butler, Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Martin and I met for lunch for the first time in 20 years. This lunch reflected the bond we attained during our years as a team for NKYPD, but also that of life long friends.

It was great to see THE BOSS again.

So, on this BOSSES DAY EVE, we wish Bosses everywhere, past and present, may you strut as always, smile at success and always without any doubt, get the job done.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.