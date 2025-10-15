City of Fort Wright names Donna Ross to fill vacant council seat left by resignation of David Abeln

The City of Fort Wright has announced Donna Ross has been selected to fill the vacant city council seat left by the resignation of long-time Council Member Dave Abeln.

Ross was selected from nine candidates of the position, and will be sworn in during the October 15 council meeting to complete Abeln’s unexpired term.

“Dave Abeln was a dedicated, effective, and valued member of council for 13 years, and I believe Donna will bring the same commitment and devotion,” said Fort Wright Mayor Dave Hatter. “I think I can speak on behalf of Council to say that we’re all excited to add Donna to the team and we’re looking forward to working with her to keep moving Fort Wright forward.”

Ross has lived in Fort Wright for more than 30 years and credits that she’s lived on “both sides” of Fort Wright — east and west of Dixie Highway — for her understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing our community. She is a graduate of Notre Dame Academy and Northern Kentucky University, and her two sons graduated from both St. Agnes Elementary and Covington Catholic High School.

Ross is semi-retired from a 30-plus year career in medical device sales. She is a part-time instructor at the Medical Sales College, teaching surgical procedures and techniques, selling methodologies and active listening.

Ross also serves as a member on the board of trustees of the Glengarry neighborhood’s Homeowner’s Association.

“I truly want to learn from council, staff and our residents and businesses so that I can help provide responsible, meaningful and logical guidance,” Ross said.

“I am committed to keeping Fort Wright safe and beautiful, with low taxes, excellent public services and friendly people.”

City of Fort Wright