Two NKY legislators say they will introduce law designating October 14 ‘Charlie Kirk Day’ in KY

Two Northern Kentucky lawmakers say they have plans to introduce legislation during the 2026 General Assembly session to designate October 14 as “Charlie Kirk Day” in Kentucky.

Sen. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington, announced Tuesday his intention to file such a bill, and he will be joined in this effort by Rep. TJ Roberts, R-Burlington, who plans to introduce companion legislation in the House.

In a statement, the two explained their action:

“Born on Oct. 14, 1993, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Kirk became the preeminent voice of a generation, inspiring millions of young Americans to engage in civic discourse, champion conservative principles, and reclaim the foundational values of faith, family, liberty, limited government, and individual responsibility. Though his life was tragically cut short on September 10, his message continues to motivate a movement dedicated to preserving America’s founding ideals.

“A tireless free speech advocate, Kirk fought against suppression by technology companies, university indoctrination, and government overreach, ensuring that dissenting voices, especially those of the next generation, could be heard in the public square. Through his efforts, he helped preserve the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States as the bedrock of a free society.”

Rawlings said: “Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to ensuring that every American could speak freely and think boldly. Even after his passing, his influence will continue to be felt through the countless young people he inspired and the enduring strength of the ideas he championed.”

He added the planned bill will serve as a tribute to Kirk’s lifelong work defending free expression and advancing the conservative cause.

Roberts echoed those sentiments, saying, “Charlie Kirk challenged us to defend the liberties our founders enshrined. He was particularly resolved to do so to approach every conversation as an opportunity, even when it was difficult, when voices were silenced, or when disagreement hardened into hatred or distrust. We want this day to serve not only as a commemoration of his life, but as a renewed commitment to uphold respectful dialogue, courage in the face of adversity, and the conviction that faith and truth endure.”

The 2026 session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6.

