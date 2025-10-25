Life Learning Center celebrates latest graduates of Foundations for a Better Life skills program

Life Learning Center (LLC) recently hosted its third graduation ceremony of 2025, celebrating the candidates for change who have completed LLC’s skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

The milestone is more than a certificate; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for individuals who have worked hard to overcome challenges and build a brighter future. Graduates, dressed in caps and gowns, were recognized with Pomp and Circumstance. Each Candidate for change has chosen to reclaim their story, proving that transformation is possible with perseverance and support.

During remarks at the event Covington Mayor Ron Washington celebrated the resilience, growth, and strength of LLC’s graduating class — drawing a powerful connection between their journeys and the revitalization of the City of Covington. Across this city and within the walls of LLC, “we find people who don’t wait for someone else to come in and fix things. We are a community built by those who step up to make change happen. Covington is on the move because of people like you—people who are moving forward. When you succeed, our community succeeds,” Mayor Washington said.

“The LLC gave me the tools to rebuild my life. They didn’t just hand me resources; they helped me find purpose,” said Amber Miller, a member of the graduating class. “They showed me that I can work, learn, and grow into something I’m proud of. They reminded me that my past does not define my future – my choices do.”

“So to the people who are still struggling – I want you to know, it’s possible. You can change. You can find your way back,” Miller said. “Today, I’m not just celebrating sobriety. I’m celebrating everything the LLC gave me. Strength, support, and a second chance. I’m deeply grateful for the LLC and my family who refused to give up on me, when I couldn’t even see the light myself. Thank you all for helping me find it again.”

The mission of LLC is to deliver an innovative, holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals in overcoming challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential. By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC builds a caring and serving community.

Since 2005, LLC has equipped hundreds of vulnerable and economically disadvantaged individuals with the necessary tools and resources to envision, achieve, and sustain a better future for themselves and their families. LLC transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life, focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional, and Relational.

Through life skills training, career readiness programming and placement, and support resources, LLC empowers individuals to transform the trajectory of their lives. The impact of this program on the community is far- reaching. In 2024 alone, LLC put $8.5M back into the local economy and saw a recidivism rate of 4.45%, which is a stark contrast against the national average of 83%.

