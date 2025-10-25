Rolling roadblocks on I-275, I-71/75 for utility work on Boone, Kenton counties early Sunday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of overnight rolling roadblocks scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 26, on Interstates 275 and 71/75 in Boone and Kenton Counties. Traffic will be temporarily slowed in several locations to allow for utility work.

Crews will install new wires that will span I-275 east of the Point Pleasant Road overpass (2.73 mile point).

Several rolling roadblocks, each lasting approximately 15 minutes, will occur between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Traffic on affected segments of I-275 and I-71/75 will be slowed to allow the work to proceed safely.

In addition, temporary delays may occur on the following on/off ramps during the rolling roadblocks:

Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303), Dixie Highway (U.S. 25), Mineola Pike (KY 3076), Airport Access Road/Terminal Drive (KY 212), North Bend Road (KY 237), Commonwealth Avenue (KY 236), I-71/75 northbound ramp to I-275 westbound, I-71/75 southbound ramp to I-275 eastbound/westbound and Buttermilk Pike (KY 371).

Law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Motorists should expect delays, consider alternate routes, and avoid the area during the scheduled hours. Please adhere to posted signage. Do not pass crews blocking ramps during the rolling roadblock.

Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.