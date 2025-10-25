Meggan Thompson helps women overcome obstacles through Dress for Success

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Meggan E. Thompson is known for her ability to connect people and build strong relationships. She is a leader – and that is why she is President and CEO of Dress for Success, in a Covington location at Life Learning Center (20 West 18th Street).

“Today, the main location is in Norwood,” Thompson told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “with satellite locations in both Covington and Loveland.

“Dress for Success Cincinnati is also the only affiliate to have a full functioning boutique, Portaluca, that provides affordable clothing to all women and an additional revenue stream to Dress for Success. This boutique is different from our Style Studio, which provides clothing free of charge to clients in our programs.

Thompson, who holds a dual Master of Public Administration and American Government from Regent University, complemented by a certificate in Law and Public Policy said, “Dress for Success Cincinnati provides a welcoming and efficient space for women preparing for their next opportunity at our Life Learning Center in Northern Kentucky. We provide critical employment services to unemployed and underemployed women.”

Women who participate in the Dress for Success programs often face multiple barriers to stable, good paying jobs, such as a lack of transportation, childcare, mental health, family obligations, lack of education, or language barriers.

Life Learning Center serves “at-risk” individuals, which it defines as someone in generational or situational poverty and on the verge of becoming homeless.

The Covington satellite style studio is open to women participating in Life Learning Center’s programs, any woman who requests our services, and all Northern Kentucky residents, according to Thompson.

Thompson was quick to point out great results showing the impact on the region:

• Over 98 percent of participants felt more prepared for interviews or new jobs,

• The average recommendation score is 9.76 (on a 0-10 scale) with more than 10 percent of women returning post-hire for employment styling.

The mission of Dress for Success (DFSC) is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them, thrive in work and life.

DFSC believes each woman deserves the chance to dream and reach her potential because when she does, her impact on her family and the community will be profound.

According to recent studies, adults in poverty are three times more likely to be arrested than those who are not in poverty.

And in Covington, where Life Learning Center is located, there is a higher percentage of residents below the poverty line.

In fact, it is one out of every four; while 72 percent of women are in poverty prior to being arrested.

Through Dress for Success’s StyleHER program, women receive a personal styling experience that inspires confidence and provides a complete interview outfit, or ten mix-and-match items free of charge to start out their new employment.

A 2023 recipient of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 Under Forty Award, Thompson has a proven track record of driving change fostering collaboration, and inspiring innovation.