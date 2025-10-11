Life Learning Center’s ‘Key to Change Gala’ fundraiser honors Mark and Casey Guilfoyle

Life Learning Center (LLC) hosted its 11th annual fundraiser, the 2025 Key to Change Gala, welcoming over 300 guests and raising over $355,000, which will directly support LLC’s mission to reduce recidivism and build a healthier workforce.

The highlight of the evening was honoring attorney Mark Guilfoyle and his wife Casey for their remarkable contributions to the community.

The organization celebrated a graduate, Kenneth Jepsen, who took to the stage to share his own personal journey. Coming from a place of stability and purpose, Ken shared how life can go from triumph to trouble.

“The truth is — this isn’t just MY story. It’s easy to look at me from the outside and think, that could never be me. But life has a way of humbling us. We’ve all faced moments that could have changed everything. The path from stability to struggle is often shorter than we think,” he shared.

Life Learning Center is dedicated to helping individuals overcome the immense challenges of poverty, unemployment, and hopelessness. Through their comprehensive life skills curriculum, career readiness tools, and personalized care resources, LLC empowers individuals to create sustainable life changes. Its mission is to provide permanent, transformational solutions that break the cycles of poverty, unemployment, incarceration, and Substance Use Disorder (SUD), helping people and their families step into their full potential.

In collaboration with local communities and Probation and Parole boards, LLC offers a unique pathway to re-entry, allowing participants to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into society.

The event, Key to Change: Opening Doors to a Brighter Future, is an expression of Life Learning Center’s mission: when supporters, partners, and community leaders gather together, they are holding the keys to change. The Key to Change Gala reminds us that transformation is possible and that when we turn the key together, we unlock brighter futures not just for individuals, but for families and entire communities.

The event was emceed by Evan Millward, former WCPO 9 News anchor and communications consultant from Cincinnati. Marty Kamer served as the live auctioneer. Entertainment was provided by The Floyd and the Walkman. Guests enjoyed a lively evening featuring guaranteed play to win fundraising activities including a Bourbon Pull, a Key Pull and a Champagne and Jewelry Pull.