Public Health officials urge Kentuckians to take precautions, get vaccinated as flu season begins

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Flu season has begun in Kentucky and public health officials are hoping it’s not a repeat of the 2024-2025 flu season, which was especially severe with high rates of severe illness and hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classified the last flu season as the most severe one since 2010-2011.

Flu is a respiratory virus and can spread quickly. When someone with the flu coughs or sneezes, the flu virus gets in the air and people close by can inhale it through their noses or mouths. It can also be spread when people touch a contaminated surface like a door handle, then put their fingers in their noses or mouths or rub their eyes.

If you come down with the flu, it can last a week or longer. Common symptoms include:

• Chills. • Headache, body aches, and being a lot more tired than usual. • Sore throat. • Dry, hacking cough. • Stuffy, runny nose. • Some people, especially children, may throw up (vomit) and have loose stools (diarrhea).

Public health officials say flu vaccines are recommended for everyone six months and older and are available at healthcare providers and local pharmacies. Getting vaccinated helps to prevent getting the flu or reduces the risk of serious complications if you do get it.

People are urged to take all the steps they can to stay well, including getting vaccinated: