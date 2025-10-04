Local artist Ken Landon Buck to give free lecture at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center

Renowned local artist Ken Landon Buck will give a free lecture on October 13 (coincidentally Indigenous Day) at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington on his current exhibit there, SERPENT MOUND: A Celebration.

The exhibit features 30 pastels, watercolors, and gouache works that Buck completed of scenes of indigenous people in spiritual celebrations at Serpent Mound, a 1,348 foot long effigy mound in Adams County, Ohio built by Native American cultures.

Serpent Mound is Buck’s favorite sacred space to visit.

Over a three-year period, he photographed indigenous people gathering in ceremonies on the equinoxes and solstices, people praying and performing spiritual acts, and landscapes. Moved by what he saw, he translated his photos into amazing pastels, watercolors, and gouaches.

“By sharing my observations of indigenous folk celebrating in song, dance, and chants,” Buck explains, “I hope to [portray] the people who quietly take care of the world by their actions and to express the need for caring for all people.”

Buck’s talk will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Scudder House ballroom.

Register for the free event here.