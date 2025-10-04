Campbell County’s Kim Serra receives Outstanding Public Service Award ASPA Greater Cincinnati

Campbell County Assistant County Administrator Kim Serra has been named a recipient of this year’s Outstanding Public Service Award for Individual Contributor/Mid Careerist by the American Society for Public Administration – Greater Cincinnati Chapter (ASPA-GCC).

The award was presented on September 30 at ASPA-GCC’s annual awards event held at Northwood Cider Company. Serra was recognized for her dedication to public service and her lasting impact on the community.

“Kim has demonstrated an exceptional level of professionalism and commitment throughout her career,” said Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “Her leadership and service continue to make a positive difference for our employees, residents, and the region as a whole.”

Kim Serra is the Assistant County Administrator for Campbell County. With more than 26 years in local government management and human resources, she directs seven county departments, leads organization- wide initiatives, and oversees labor and employee relations. She joined Campbell County Fiscal Court in 2011 as Human Resources Director and was appointed Assistant County Administrator in 2015.

Before joining Campbell County, Serra spent over a decade with Hamilton County (Ohio) Human Resources, advancing to Assistant HR Director in charge of Labor/Employee Relations and Staffing. In that role, she led collective bargaining for six bargaining units, advised leadership on complex personnel matters, developed policies, conducted internal investigations, and contributed to crisis prevention and emergency planning.

Serra holds a Master of Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the State University at Albany. She is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky and has been a SHRM-certified Senior HR Professional since 2005. Originally from upstate New York, Serra has lived in Northern Kentucky since 1997 with her spouse Paul Freer and children Rose and Aaron.

