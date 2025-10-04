Sun Behavioral Health in Erlanger named WellCare of Kentucky’s ‘Community Health Champion’

WellCare of Kentucky recently hosted its sixth annual Community Health Champions Awards at Churchill Downs, where individuals and organizations from across the Commonwealth that play pivotal roles in removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being were honored for their hard work and dedication to each of their causes.

“Each of our Community Health Champions work hard to remove barriers and improve health outcomes for our family, friends, and neighbors in every corner of the Commonwealth,” WellCare of Kentucky Plan President Corey Ewing said. “These individuals and organizations are incredibly dedicated to keeping Kentuckians physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy, and we’re proud to honor each of them and to contribute to the causes in which they are so deeply invested.”

SUN Behavioral Health in Erlanger was honored as WellCare’s 2025 Community Health Champion in Behavioral Health. Specializing in patients with mental health and substance use disorders, this organization has demonstrated a commitment to improving mental health outcomes through innovative partnerships, proactive intervention strategies, and deep community collaborations, including its partnership with local school districts to provide intensive behavioral health services directly on school campuses. Through this partnership students can access therapy and mental health services in or near their school environment, addressing needs early and consistently.

SUN Behavioral Health has led transformative, community-wide improvements in behavioral health by reducing state hospital transfers, coordinating with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) High-Acuity Team to provide between outcomes for children and families in the child welfare system, and easing emergency department burdens through innovative, collaborative strategies.

Through these sustained, innovative efforts, this SUN Behavioral Health delivers excellent patient care while helping to reshape behavioral health systems in the Northern Kentucky Region.

This year’s 12 winners, including SUN Behavioral Health, were selected from over 250 nominations from across the state. The individuals and organizations recognized represent the eight Kentucky Medicaid regions, three outstanding health care providers and one overall statewide winner. WellCare of Kentucky awarded a $3,000 grant to each of the regional winners and a $5,000 grant to the statewide winner.

Regional winners included:

Region 1: Dianne Owen, West Kentucky Educational Cooperative

Region 2: Karyleen Irizarry, River Valley Behavioral Health

Region 3: Olivia Raley, Bardstown Police Department

Region 4: Cameron Levis, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation

Region 5: David Cozart, Commonwealth Center for Fathers and Families

Region 6: Greg Mebs, Band of Helping Hands

Region 7: Sandy Bellomy, Two Hearts Pregnancy Care Center

Region 8: Patty May, Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass)

Provider winners included:

Behavioral Health: SUN Behavioral Health

Health Care Provider: Option to Success

Hospital: Appalachian Regional Healthcare