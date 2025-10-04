First Financial Bank to hold food drive in Northern Kentucky beginning October 6

First Financial Bank will hold a food drive in Northern Kentucky from Oct. 6-31 to support neighbors in need.

The bank will accept canned food and nonperishable boxed food in large, marked bins at its financial centers in the area, including 6th & Madison in Covington, 3580 Madison Pike in Edgewood, 6081 Limaburg Rd. in Burlington and 2652 North Bend Rd. in Hebron.

“Helping our neighbors is what we’re all about as we strive to create opportunities for our clients and communities to thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer. “Our communities have always been supportive of our food drives, and we’re excited to get started on filling cupboards in the area once more.”

After the food drive concludes, First Financial associates will deliver all the collected items to local partner organizations for distribution into the community.

This is the fourth year First Financial has organized a food drive in support of local communities. Last year, First Financial and community members collected over 5,700 food items for residents throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. More than 19,000 food items have been collected over the previous three years of First Financial Bank’s food drives.

First Financial Bank’s food drives are part of its larger commitment to the communities it serves. Earlier this year and for the second consecutive review period, First Financial earned the highest possible rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities.

The bank is now in the second year of its $2.4 billion, five-year Community Benefits Agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and partner organizations. After the first year of the agreement, First Financial was already more than 38-percent toward its goal, with over $935 million committed. First Financial and the First Financial Foundation also donated more than $4.5 million in philanthropy last year to create positive outcomes in its communities.

