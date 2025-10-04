Tips for stopping those unwanted calls — and potential scammers — on your cell phone

How do you stop annoying, unwanted cell phone calls? The truth is scammers love how connected we are to our phones because it’s a cheap and efficient way for them to run their scams.

The best way to handle unwanted calls is if you don’t know the number, don’t answer the phone.

Once scammers know the number they called is live, it encourages them to continue to call. Even more, with AI their only goal may be to get you to say YES. Maybe they just ask, is this John Smith? You say yes, they record you saying yes and can use AI to have your voice saying yes to any number of things you certainly never agreed to.

• Don’t assume numbers with your local prefix are from your area. • Don’t answer “YES” if you do answer the call. • Do add important numbers, such as your doctor, hairdresser or other regular callers into your contact list so you will recognize them when they call. • Do let the call go straight to voicemail. The best method is to let it ring, since even actively declining the call might be enough to alert scammers they have a live number. If the caller needs to reach you, they will leave a voicemail and you can call them back.

Try these tips to cut down the number of calls reaching your phone:

• Check your phone settings for built-in spam call features.

• Ask your carrier if they offer call blocking or call labeling services.

• Download a call screening app

Some are free, some charge a monthly fee. The app will likely access your phone contacts. Calls might stop, ring silently or go straight to voicemail.

For more information and resources about how to stop unwanted calls visit stopscams.ky.gov.

Stop Scams – Kentucky