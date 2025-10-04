Kentuckians urged to use caution when outdoor burning as state’s fall wildfire season begins

Fall wildfire hazard season is underway in October, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state.

“It’s so important this fall that we do what we can to protect Kentucky and our people,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Please stay alert and follow the guidance so we keep everyone safe and protect against wildfires.”

The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS 149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 – Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 – April 30) to help prevent wildfires.

“We had a wet spring in the state, creating good growing conditions for vegetation. With the current drought conditions in parts of Kentucky, we are likely to see leaves falling early and increased fuel on the ground for wildfires to spread,” said Division Director and State Forester Brandon Howard. “The Division of Forestry is preparing for a busy wildfire hazard season. Our firefighters are trained and ready to quickly and safely respond to wildfires when they occur.”

The Division of Forestry responds to between 850 and 1,000 wildfires annually. In Kentucky, 99% of all wildfires are caused by human activity. Arson accounts for more than half, with debris fires being the second leading cause. If a fire escapes from the burning of debris, immediately contact the nearest Division of Forestry field office or a local fire department.

Kentucky’s forests cover nearly half of the Commonwealth’s land mass, at 12 million acres, and are a major economic force. In 2023-2024, the forest products industry contributed $19.1 billion to the state’s economy and provided more than 28,000 jobs.

“Wildfires, when left uncontrolled, can wreak havoc on our cherished forest ecosystems and diminish timber value for landowners. They also pose significant risks to both the public and our brave firefighters. Let’s work together to protect our environment and ensure everyone’s safety. Being responsible today makes for a brighter tomorrow,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.

To help prevent wildfires, the Kentucky Division of Forestry recommends the following precautions:

• Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning is illegal between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland during wildfire hazard seasons. • Incorporate “Firewise” practices around homes and communities in forested areas. Firewise practices include creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas. • Report suspected arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 800-27-ARSON.



Contact your local fire department or county judge/executive’s office for questions regarding local burn bans. Residents should call the Division for Air Quality at (502) 564-3999 to learn about other specific regulations before burning anything.

For more on the Kentucky Division of Forestry, and outdoor burning, visit eec.ky.gov.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet