Southgate adopts Read Ready initiative, marking all six river cities’ commitment to early learning

The City of Southgate has officially joined the regional Read Ready initiative, unanimously adopting a resolution at its City Council meeting tonight to launch Read Ready Southgate. With this action, all six Northern Kentucky River Cities – Covington, Newport, Dayton, Ludlow, Bellevue, and now Southgate – have committed to the Read Ready initiative, achieving a major milestone for early childhood education in the region.

The Read Ready movement, supported by EducateNKY, focuses on improving kindergarten readiness by connecting families with resources and building strong community partnerships from birth through age five. The initiative has expanded city by city, creating a network of communities aligned around the goal of preparing every child for success in school and life.

“We should be so proud of NKY right now,” said Cheye Calvo, President & CEO of EducateNKY. “To have all six River Cities step forward and make early learning a civic priority shows the deep commitment our region has to its children and families. This milestone proves that when communities work together, big things are possible.”

The launch of Read Ready Southgate completes EducateNKY’s goal of mobilizing all River Cities into a unified effort, creating a connected framework for data, resources, and shared strategies. The initiative will continue expanding through regional collaboration, ensuring more children across Northern Kentucky benefit from a strong start.

“We are so grateful to each city for stepping up and showing bold leadership on behalf of our youngest learners. With all River Cities now on board, we can shift our focus to the exciting work ahead and build on the momentum we’ve created together.”

Like the other cities, Read Ready Southgate, will be guided by a local coordinating group that includes city officials, community schools, libraries, child care providers, nonprofits, business leaders, and family representatives. The initiative will build on existing programs, align resources, and connect families directly to opportunities where they live.

“Read Ready Southgate is about one thing – our kids. By bringing together Southgate Independent Schools, St. Therese School, our city leaders, and community partners, we are making a united commitment to give every child the best possible start in life. When we invest in early learning, we’re not just supporting education, we’re strengthening the future of our entire community,” said Southgate Mayor, Jim Hamberg.

EducateNKY will provide ongoing technical support, funding guidance, and regional collaboration opportunities, ensuring that Southgate’s efforts are informed by best practices and connected to the successes of other participating communities.

Southgate Superintendent Greg Duty emphasized the importance of the partnership: “It’s exciting for us that the city and schools are coming together as one entity to own Read Ready Southgate! With this initiative, we’re building on that foundation, strengthening family engagement, and working with our teachers, school leaders, city officials, and families to ensure even more Southgate children are ready to thrive in kindergarten.”

To learn more about EducateNKY and their efforts to support early learning in the River Cities, visit educatenky.org or contact info@educatenky.org.

EducateNKY