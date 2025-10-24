NKU celebrates topping out of Dorothy Westerman Herrmann Science Center Expansion

Northern Kentucky University celebrated a major milestone in the expansion of the Dorothy Westerman Herrmann Science Center with a topping out ceremony Thursday.

University leaders, students, faculty, staff and representatives from Skanska USA Building and Omni Architects gathered to mark the placement of the final steel beam on the 85,400 square-foot addition to the existing science center.

The ceremony commemorates the structural completion of the new facility, which will consolidate several academic programs into a state-of-the-art, STEM-focused hub. The expansion will significantly enhance lab and student research space for departments including biological sciences and engineering technology, while also renovating 19,000 square feet of the existing building to modernize collaborative learning areas.

“This topping out marks a moment of pride and progress for NKU,” said President Cady Short-Thompson. “We are building more than just a facility — we are building opportunity. This expansion strengthens our commitment to excellence in STEM+Health education and research, and it positions NKU as a regional leader in innovation and workforce development.”

Skanska USA Building serves as the construction manager for the project. Chris Hopper, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Skanska’s Cincinnati office, shared: “We’re honored to partner with NKU on a project that will make a lasting impact on students, faculty and the region’s STEM workforce. Reaching the topping out stage reflects the strong collaboration and dedication of everyone involved. We look forward to delivering a facility that will inspire innovation and learning.”

Since the original Herrmann Science Center opened in 2002, student demand for STEM programs has surged by 50 percent. The expanded center will support this growth, increase external research funding and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. It will also serve as a hub for K-12 STEM outreach and deepen partnerships with regional life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries through the nearby Norse Network Hub.

Omni Architects, the project’s architect, has a long-standing relationship with NKU and previously designed the original Herrmann Science Center.

“This expansion reflects our continued commitment to creating spaces that foster interdisciplinary teaching, research and innovation,” said Eric Zabilka, AIA, President of Omni Architects. “We’re proud to help NKU meet the evolving needs of its campus and curriculum while celebrating the university’s leadership in STEM education.”

The project is funded by a $79.9 million capital investment approved by the Kentucky General Assembly in the 2022–2024 biennial budget, along with $6 million in asset preservation funds. Completion is expected in Spring 2027.

Northern Kentucky University