Easterseals Redwood announces Kroger executive Colleen Lindholz board chair, names new officers

Easterseals Redwood has announced Colleen Lindholzhas been named the new board chair.

Lindholz, a group vice president and president of Kroger Health, the company’s healthcare division, originally joined Kroger in 1995 as a pharmacist in the Cincinnati/Dayton Division. She held many pharmacy roles including manager, coordinator, sales promoter, recruiter, and merchandiser. In 2013, Lindholz was promoted to director of pharmacy sales and marketing in Kroger’s General Office, and she was named president and CEO of The Little Clinic, LLC in 2015. In 2017, Lindholz was appointed president of Kroger Health.

Lindholz earned the Kroger’s Chairman’s Award, Kroger’s Leadership Award and Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery Rising Star Award. And she has been recognized as one of the Most Inspirational Female Leaders of the Year by the Break the Ceiling Women in Leadership Summit, among other accolades.

“I’m honored to serve as chair of Easterseals Redwood’s board of directors,” said Lindholz. “Easterseals Redwood is an incredible organization that empowers people to achieve their goals and live fulfilling lives. Kroger and Easterseals Redwood work together to give everyone the tools they need to build a successful career path. I’m excited to take on this role and to work alongside the board in making a lasting impact in our community.”

Easterseals Redwood has also announced the following officers:

• Greg Hammond, president and CEO at Hixson Architecture, will now serve as vice chair. The University of Cincinnati alum began his career with the company as an architect in 2001. • Laurence Jones, president and co-founder of RiskVersity, will now serve as secretary. The University of Cincinnati alum runs the risk management consulting firm and received the Cincinnati Business Achievement Awards’ Distinguished Service Award, presented by the Lindner College of Business Alumni Council. • Jim Salters, co-founder of Quanta HCM and CEO Accelerators, will now serve as treasurer. He is a Princeton University alum, with a background in consulting and now coaches CEOs.

Two new members have also joined the board: Jim Dietz and John Hutchinson. Dietz, partner with Frost Brown Todd LLC, has been in practice for more than 30 years and is a licensed lawyer in both Kentucky and Ohio. He’s a Northern Kentucky University alum, served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army, has served on local nonprofit boards in the past, among other achievements. Hutchinson, entrepreneur and investor with more than 20 years of experience scaling small and mid-sized businesses, is a University of Notre Dame and Northwestern University alum, has served on several for-profit and nonprofit boards, more.

“We’re thrilled to include these dedicated leaders on our board of directors,” said Pam Green. “Each of them brings passion, purpose, and a deep commitment to strengthening our community. Through their service, they’re helping connect people with the resources they need to succeed. We’re excited to see the positive impact they’ll make and are equally excited to welcome the two new members joining our board as we continue our mission to create meaningful change together.”

Easterseals Redwood