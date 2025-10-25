SVdP NKY receives donation from Domino’s KY to support emergency assistance programs

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) recently received a $10,000 donation from Domino’s Kentucky Supply Chain Center in Erlanger to support of its emergency assistance programs.

The funds will directly support Northern Kentucky families by providing food, emergency rent and utility assistance, beds, winter coats, and more.

“Domino’s and the Kentucky Supply Chain are proud to announce a special partnership with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky,” said Jeff Frye, Director at Domino’s Supply Chain. “We sincerely appreciate the organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting our local community — Feeding the Power of Possible by serving the hungry, uplifting those in need, and making a meaningful difference right in our backyard. Together, this partnership will continue to enhance lives and create lasting impact. We’re called to serve, and we look forward to doing just that — side by side with St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky.”

Last fiscal year, SVdP NKY’s Choice food pantries served an average of 392 people each week and distributed more than $1.3 million worth of food to neighbors in need. As demand continues to rise, this partnership ensures that more Northern Kentucky families receive help and hope.

To learn how you can support St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky or request assistance, visit www.svdpnky.org.

