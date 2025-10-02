NKY Chamber seeking presenters for 2026 Workforce Best Practices Symposium

The Northern Kentucky of Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is seeking dynamic, insightful, and engaging presenters for its 8th annual Workforce Best Practices Symposium, themed “Future-Ready Workplaces: Building Talent, Data, and Culture.”

Attracting an estimated 100 human resources and other business professionals, this half-day event is designed to help HR professionals adapt to modern challenges and transform their approach to attracting and retaining talent.

“This year, we are focusing on building workplaces that can adapt to modern challenges to be properly prepared and poised for long-lasting success now and into the future,” said Nancy Spivey, vice president of Talent Strategies at the NKY Chamber. “The symposium will provide leaders with valuable takeaways they can use to innovate their hiring and retention strategies and will serve as a sounding board to share thoughts and ideas amongst peers. We look forward to welcoming speakers who can talk about tools and actionable solutions that can help them thrive in an ever-evolving workplace.”

Presenters will lead roundtable discussions focused on transformative talent strategies. The symposium will be held March 11 at the Kenton County Public Library – Erlanger Branch.

Presenters will need to be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the event to facilitate two 30-minute roundtable sessions. Suggested presentation topics include, but are not limited to:

• Growing talent through work-based learning

• Building a data-driven recruitment and retention strategy

• Bringing on and building up next-generation workers

• Career pathing and development

• Successful knowledge transfer

• Preparing current workforce for the future world of work

Those with expertise in the above topics or other workforce and talent retention themes relevant to the symposium’s target audiences are encouraged to apply online at NKYChamber.com/talent.

Presenters must be NKY Chamber members in good standing by the time of the event. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

To learn more about the Workforce Best Practices Symposium, contact Spivey at nspivey@nkychamber.com or 859-426-3654.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce