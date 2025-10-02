Mike Tussey: Hello, October — Sound the trumpets, Autumn is here

Well, the 10th month of 2025 strutted through the October door — are you ready for the show?

This beautiful month is full of playoff baseball, football, ghosts, goblins, skeletons and, of course, every delicacy you can think of, including apple butter.

Whatever you do, be sure to enjoy the most beautiful scenery in the world, including some trees and shrubbery in your yard. Incredible colors that mix and match so well that it creates an urge for you to take a photo while admiring it all.

Baseball’s American League and National League wild card games are underway, with the 2025 World Series beginning in 3 weeks, Friday October 24. Bengals kick off week #5 Sunday, October 5 at home versus the Detroit Lions at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

Local High School Football is rolling right along with week #7 Friday night. Check your local schedules for more information.

Here a tip, the Kentucky Apple Festival gets under way in just 3 days down in Paintsville, Saturday October 4. It makes for a great autumn weekend getaway.

Since 1964, the month of October has been known as Country Music Month. Through the 60’s and ensuing years, Country Music DJ’s have gathered in Nashville (Music City) to celebrate the National Convention as well. Many of the recording companies from over on 16th avenue south, set up reception areas in the downtown hotels to meet the DJ’s and, you’re right, the cameras were clicking all night. Historic locations such as the Ryman Auditorium downtown and the Country Music Hall of Fame were the epicenter of it all.

October is when America’s legendary performers and songwriters, met with the DJ’s and those magic moments were made. My time backstage at the Ryman created many great photos that today are huge treasures.

1967 brought my broadcasting career to a Country Music Giant – WTCR of Ashland, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia where I began as Program Director. My employer was the very man who was the founding President of the Country Music Association and co – founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville – entrepreneur CONNIE B. GAY. The acquisition of WTCR was the 7th station within his company.

Gay became known as “a founding father and major source” who thoroughly believed in the power of radio and the new sound of country music which was surging as THE NASHVILLE SOUND.

In 1968, I received a call from Gay who instructed me to come to Music City for the long weekend as he invited me to have breakfast with him at his hotel the morning after my arrival. He strongly instructed me to bring a tuxedo as well. The very thought of having breakfast with the “Boss” was very exciting even to that Friday morning when I was escorted to the his table.

He immediately introduced me to three of his close friends at the table, TEX RITTER, CHILL WILLS AND JIMMY WAKELY. Many today, may not recognize these three pillars of cowboy movies in the 1940’s and 50’s, but I sure did.

I will never forget that morning sitting there with four legends of our time. An honor and privileges I have never forgotten. Gay asked if I brought a tuxedo so I could attend a “black tie” event for the coming weekend. I confirmed that I sure did. Then he handed me four tickets to the 2nd Country Music Awards of 1968 which would be televised nationwide on NBC from the stage at the Ryman auditorium downtown Nashville.

Later that day, I contacted a good friend and vocalist of Chalet Records who lived in Nashville, CHUCK HOWARD. Chuck was enjoying the early success of his hit recording — ‘A Thing Called Sadness’ — which he also wrote. When I told him I had tickets to the Saturday Night CMA Awards Show, he couldn’t believe it.

I mentioned the obligatory tuxedo he would have to wear because of the event and the party afterwards. I gave the other two tickets to the manager of Chalet. Good idea, because we arrived in the company Cadillac and proceeded inside while walking on the red carpet.! Needless to say, the cameras were rolling.

So, WTCR’S Mike Todd and friends took our seats in the 4th row. What an unforgettable night it was and still is – 57 years later.

By the way, here’s a date to remember — the 59th CMA Awards of Country Music 2025, will be LIVE Wednesday, November 19 on ABC.

The new 2025 Fall season arrived officially arrived a few days ago on Monday, September 22 and with that “green light,” the new autumn season spawns yard decorations and the planting of perennials. It may well be only early October, but you likely noticed that the stores have been gearing up for Halloween for the last few weeks.

This year, Halloween and Trick or Treat will be celebrated on Friday, October 31. For all the needed information from where you live, check with your city hall for the times and locations etc.

Of course, here in October, throughout the month, you can and will be entertained as always by the thriller movie – HALLOWEEN.

Bet you didn’t know that since that 1978 movie that introduced us to Michael Myers, the psychopath of Haddonfield, Illinois, there have been 13 sequels created by the franchise through 2022.

That’s 44 years of Halloween and a ton of Michael Myers.

So, welcome to October ’25. Have a ball.

From today and throughout the majestic month of October, may I be the very first to wish you and yours a very enjoyable 30 days and a very heartfelt – BOO!

