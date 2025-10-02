BCPL to partner with Bi-Okoto Cultural Center for “Afrika On The Move” cultural festival October 5

Boone County Public Library is partnering with Bi-Okoto Cultural Center to bring “Afrika On The Move,” a pop-up cultural festival series, to the Hebron Branch on Sunday, October 5 from 2–4 p.m.

During the free, family-friendly festival, Bi-Okoto Drum and Dance Theatre, a non-profit African cultural arts institution promoting and preserving African heritage, diversity, and community through music, dance and storytelling will offers a unique opportunity to engage with vibrant cultural traditions from across Africa.

Event highlights include:

• Special Performance by Chiedza – an inspiring showcase of music and cultural expression • Bi-Okoto Drum & Dance Performances – featuring traditional African drumming, dance and storytelling • Community Engagement Activities – interactive cultural experiences designed for all ages • Taste of Africa – enjoy small bites and authentic African flavors

“‘Afrika On The Move’ provides our community with a chance to come together, experience African culture firsthand, and celebrate the beauty of diversity,” said Jennifer Cheek, BCPL public relations and marketing director. “We are thrilled to partner with Bi-Okoto Cultural Center to bring this enriching experience to Boone County.”

The Boone County Public Library’s Hebron Branch is located at 1863 N Bend Rd. in Hebron.

Boone County Public Library