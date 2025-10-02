Opinion – Jasmine Lewis: A citizen speaks out about public officials’ accountability, responsibility

At the September 30 Fiscal Court meeting, many residents spoke with passion. Their anger and their hurt were real. Some called for an apology. That desire for accountability is understandable.

But even more important than words after the fact is action to prevent this kind of conduct in the future. Boone County doesn’t need contrition; we need stronger standards to ensure our leaders project stability, dignity, respect, and responsibility.

The spark for that meeting was a social media post from Commissioner Chet Hand, who labeled the Democratic Party “evil, satanic, and violent.” Words like these divide neighbors and erode trust. And left unchecked, they can undermine public confidence in how our county is governed.

This is not about party affiliation. It is about leadership. Our community deserves leaders who can show restraint, fairness, and the discipline to represent all residents responsibly. These qualities transcend politics and speak to basic human decency.

The event referenced in that post had nothing to do with political parties. Yet before any facts were available, a sitting commissioner rushed to score points by demonizing neighbors. That kind of rashness is not just unnecessarily dramatic; it is reckless. If someone is quick to broadcast judgment without evidence, how can we trust them to slow down when weighing contracts, balancing budgets, or deciding how taxpayer dollars are spent?

Free speech is a right we all hold dear, and we must also remember that free speech comes with great responsibility. When leaders speak, their words carry weight. They shape public trust, influence policy, and direct how our tax dollars are used. If officials cannot regulate themselves on Facebook, how can we trust them to steward Boone County’s money with the patience and fairness the job requires?

And this isn’t only about taxpayers. Boone County’s reputation is also on the line. Inflammatory leaders make our county look unstable and divided. That damages Boone County’s reputation, making it harder to attract businesses, land new investment, and create the jobs families depend on.

Business leaders know: credibility matters. Investors and employers look for stability. If our leaders seem reckless or extreme, it damages all of us.

This concern is bigger than one person or one post. It is about the standards we set for public service. Boone County’s current Code of Ethics covers conflicts of interest and financial matters. But it is silent on conduct; on respect, impartiality, courtesy, and preserving public trust. Other counties in Kentucky already include these expectations. Boone County should expect no less.

That is why I have asked for and submitted a formal request to the Fiscal Court to strengthen our Code of Ethics. The change is essential and straightforward: require our elected officials to treat all constituents respectfully and demonstrate the responsibility and prudence to manage taxpayer money.

Boone County deserves leaders who can be trusted to speak responsibly, spend wisely, negotiate fairly, and represent us with credibility. Anything less is unfit for public service.

I have taken the first step by submitting a proposal for change. Now I ask my fellow residents to stand united in supporting constructive, actionable change.

How to Take Action

Contact the Boone County Fiscal Court to voice your support for stronger ethics standards:

Boone County Fiscal Court

P.O. Box 900

2950 Washington Street

Fax: 859-334-3105

Jasmine Lewis lives in Boone County.