NKY Education Council seeking One to One reading coaches for students in grades 1-3

Reading on grade level by 3rd grade is one of the determining factors of a child’s future academic success.

Join the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s collaborative effort to improve reading skills and proficiency for students in grades 1-3 by becoming a One to One coach.

Reading coaches are needed to support elementary students in the Northern Kentucky public schools.

﻿﻿You do not need to be an educator or have teaching experience to be a One to One Reading Coach. ﻿﻿Any caring adult can volunteer! (Background checks are required by the schools.)

﻿﻿Coaches meet with the same student once a week for 35 minutes during the school day from September to May.

Attend a FREE five-hour, in-person training to learn specific strategies to help young readers.

Coaches receive materials and supplies to use during the coaching sessions and are provided ongoing professional development opportunities throughout the year.

Registration is now open for new coach training at www.nkyec.org/one-to-one. Space is limited.

The training willl be November 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch will be provided) at the Boone County Public Library Main Branch in Burlington.

Contact Polly Lusk Page, One to One Director, at ppage@nkyec.org for more information.

Northern Kentucky Education Council